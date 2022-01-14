Quantum hires political editor, Christensen joins MRM

PR move

PR and public affairs agency Quantum Communications has announced a significant expansion after recruiting the political editor of the Scottish Sun.

Christine Lavelle, pictured, joins Quantum as senior account manager, working with experienced directors Alan Roden – former political editor of the Scottish Daily Mail – and Flavia Paterson – former Scotland Office director of communications.

The agency has expanded to seven staff in just three years, with clients including Advice Direct Scotland, Aker Offshore Wind and the British Red Cross.

As well as providing PR and public affairs services, Quantum recently launched 1919 Magazine, a digital publication focused on policing and justice in Scotland.

As part of the expansion, Innes Taylor – a former UK Government special adviser – has been promoted to account director, and the team recently hired Chloë Minish as account manager, joining from Victim Support Scotland. The team also includes account executives Kerry Mosson and Ian Young.

Mr Roden said: “Christine is one of Scotland’s leading journalists, bringing a wealth of media experience after nearly a decade on the front line of Scottish news.

“She is highly regarded in the industry and has played a major role in reporting on the Covid pandemic in Scotland, and we’re incredibly proud to be able to offer her insight and expertise to our clients.

“Christine joins us as we continue to expand and take on exciting new clients, helping them to craft their messaging, tell their stories and shape the policy landscape – and we look forward to further growth throughout 2022.”

Christensen joins MRM

MRM Group has appointed former Lang Cat and Standard Life communications operator Rebecca Christensen to the newly created role of group head of marketing.



Ms Christensen, pictured, spent three years at Edinburgh-based Lang Cat as marketing director. Prior to that, she founded and ran an online community and marketplace for small independent businesses called Love from Indie Street.



She began her career at Standard Life where she was part of the media relations team that handled the successful flotation in 2006. She left Standard Life in 2007 to join Nucleus Financial where she spent just over six years as communications director, with responsibility for creating and delivering the marketing and communications strategy for the business.



Based in Edinburgh, Ms Christensen will take on responsibility for internal and external communications at MRM Group, working closely with the senior team to manage the development and delivery of an integrated marketing strategy aligned to the group’s future ambitions and aspirations. She will join the senior executive team and report directly to Group CEO Andrew Appleyard.



Mr Appleyard said: “Having known Rebecca for many years – and having had the pleasure of working with her during her time at Nucleus – I am absolutely thrilled she is now joining the team at MRM. She possesses a unique blend of experience and expertise that will have a hugely positive impact on the future look, feel and focus of the Group and the work we do.”

Ms Christensen said: “It is a great opportunity and pleasure to be joining Andrew and the team. I have known the business and its people for many years and always been a big fan of the work they do and the way they go about doing it.”