Promotions unveiled as DM Hall hits milestone

Surveying

A series of promotions, including four appointments to partnership, have been announced by DM Hall, the Scottish firm of chartered surveyors which is celebrating its 125th year.

Katie Craig, Greig Baxter, David Cree, and Paul Reilly (pictured) joined the partnership on 1 January.

In addition, Gavin Anderson, a member of the firm’s west commercial team, and Andrew Shaw, part of the east commercial team, are promoted to director, while Calum Riach in Inverness and Charlie Barnett, based in Edinburgh, have been made associates.

Ms Craig is part of the firm’s commercial valuation department and based in Edinburgh. She has over 15 years’ experience in commercial valuation having qualified as a chartered surveyor in 1994 when she first joined the firm.

In joining the partnership, she is also maintaining a family connection with her late father, John Young, a former senior partner of the firm for many years.

Mr Baxter leads DM Hall’s Inverurie office and has been a director since 2015. He joined in 2002 as a trainee and qualified in 2005 as a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

He has extensive knowledge and experience of the residential property market throughout Aberdeenshire and undertakes inspections and valuations of residential property for a wide range of clients.

Mr Cree runs the firm’s Paisley office and has been with the DM Hall since 2002, initially in Ayrshire and later moving to Glasgow and now Renfrewshire. He has extensive experience in the residential property market across the West of Scotland.

Mr Reilly joined DM Hall in 1998 as a graduate in Inverness and qualified as a member of the RICS in 2000. In 2006 he moved to the central belt working in South Lanarkshire before moving to the firm’s Glasgow North office in 2009.