Promotions and hires at Charlotte St Partners

PR moves

Charlotte Street Partners, the communications agency based in Edinburgh, has announced a series of promotions and hires.

Effective immediately, Sabina Kadić-Mackenzie, pictured, becomes a senior partner, joining Laura Hamilton, David Gaffney and Kevin Pringle. Ms Kadić-Mackenzie joined the agency in 2017 from the housing and homelessness charity Shelter Scotland.

Iain Gibson and Tom Gillingham are promoted to partner. They both joined the company in 2018, from Finsbury Glover Hering and MHP Communications respectively, and will continue to provide counsel and support for clients.

Katie Armour, who joined from the Scottish Liberal Democrats as a senior associate in early 2021, is promoted to client manager, and Maria Julia Pieraccioni is elevated to the senior associate role, having also joined as an associate a year ago.

Kyle Macintyre, who formerly worked in corporate communications for Freuds PR and Tesco Bank, will join as a senior client manager.

The finance team is being expanded to include Olga Whamond as finance manager. She joins Charlotte Street having most recently worked at the Lothian Centre for Inclusive Living. Sally Hutton has been appointed business administrator. She has administration experience, most recently with St James’s Place Wealth Management.

Laura Hamilton, managing partner, said: “Our strategy has always been to promote talent from within, and we are delighted to recognise and reward colleagues who have gone above and beyond for our clients and the agency.

“2021 was significant for our development, as we begin the transition to a post-pandemic way of working. With these personnel changes, we are all looking to continue the momentum into 2022, in what will be an exciting year for the company.”