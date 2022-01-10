Private sector growth eases, as CFOs eye capex

Industry trends

Activity showed signs of slowing

Scottish private sector firms recorded slower growth in activity at the end of 2021, according to the latest Royal Bank of Scotland PMI.

The seasonally adjusted headline Royal Bank of Scotland Business Activity Index – a measure of combined manufacturing and service sector output – posted 52.7 in December, down sharply from 55.9 in November.

This signalled a further uplift in activity, but one that was the weakest in the current ten-month sequence of growth. Services saw a slower rate of expansion, while factory production declined for the first time since last September.

Inflows of new work to Scottish firms rose for the ninth month running in December, amid reports of improved client demand. The rate of growth eased noticeably to the weakest in the current sequence however and was only mild overall.

December data pointed to sustained confidence at Scottish companies with regards to activity over the coming 12 months. Optimism was attributed through anecdotal evidence to hopes that Brexit and COVID-19 related issues would diminish, and demand conditions would improve. The level of sentiment moderated slightly since November but remained historically strong.

For the ninth time in as many months, Scottish private sector companies recorded an increase in employment during December. Anecdotal evidence attributed the latest rise to efforts to alleviate capacity pressures and scale up operations in expectations of stronger sales in the coming months. The rate of job creation was strong, but nonetheless the slowest since last April.

Notably, Scotland recorded a much slower upturn in employment than the UK-wide average.

Finance directors prioritise capital investment

A third (37%) of finance leaders expect to prioritise capital investment in the next 12 months, according to Deloitte’s UK CFO Survey Q4 2021.

Expansionary strategies, including introducing new products and services, expanding into new markets and raising investment are a greater focus now than at any time since the question was first asked in 2009.

CFOs cite growth in demand at home and abroad, and the climate transition as the main drivers of investment. On the type of investment, an overwhelming majority of CFOs expect to invest more in digital technology (94%) and workforce skills (77%) over the next three years, than in the years before than pandemic. Also, most CFOs (84%) expect productivity to grow faster in the next three years, than in the years before the pandemic.

Conducted between 1 and 14 December, the survey saw 85 CFOs participate, including CFOs of 21 FTSE 100 and 29 FTSE 250 companies. The combined market value of the 60 UK-listed companies that participated is £493 billion, approximately 19% of the UK quoted equity market.