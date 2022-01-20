Primark up 36% | Artisanal ahead | Kier orders rise

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

7am: Primark axes in-store staff

Primark said in-store management structure will be “simplified” as part of an ongoing programme to improve efficiency, said parent group Associated British Foods. It is thought 400 jobs could go.

Fourth quarter sales rose 36% and it is on track to launch an improved customer-facing website in the UK by the end of March, and across all its markets by the autumn.

It said the the pressure of disruption to the supply chain experienced in the autumn has alleviated although the group is still experiencing some delays in dispatch at ports of origin and expects longer shipping times to continue for some time.

Primark’s like-for-like sales to date improved on the fourth quarter and delivered a strong operating profit margin.

The company expects to add a net 0.5 million sq ft of additional selling space this financial year that will take Primark into 16 markets.

7am: Artisanal Spirits Company

The company, which owns the Scotch Malt Whisky Society, expects to report full year revenue of approximately £18m (FY 2020: £15m) comfortably ahead of market expectations, with both UK and international sales growing by around 20%.

It has seen a 15% growth in global membership, a key indicator of future revenue growth, in second half of the year (more than 33,000 at year end, up from 28,700 at 30 June).

UK and International members grew by approximately 20% and 15% respectively over the year as a whole.

The board said it is confident that the new financial year will see ASC deliver further “meaningful revenue growth”.

David Ridley, executive managing director, said 2021 was a “transformational year” and sales growth was consistently strong and the admission to AIM was a “step-change in our development”.

He said: “The early fruits of this step-change can be seen in the material acceleration in overall membership growth in the second half.”

7am: Scottish Mortgage raises $400m

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has raised $400mln in long-term borrowings through the issue of three loan notes.

The first note, for $175mln, is for 30-years and carries a coupon of 2.99%; the second, which is repayable in 35 years time, is for $110mln and carries a coupon of 3.04% while the third is a 40-year note with a coupon of 3.09%.

“Once again the company has issued long-term private placement debt at attractive rates. This is reflective of the enduring strength of Scottish Mortgage’s proposition and should enhance shareholders’ returns over the coming decades,” said Fiona McBain, the chairman of Scottish Mortgage.

7am: Kier

Kier said its order book at 31 December 2021 was c.£8bn, an increase of c.4% from the year-end position (FY21: 7.7bn).

The order book continues to be underpinned by significant long-term framework agreements. New awards exceeded the prior year, albeit the growth in order book was later than anticipated due to procurement delays.

Chief executive Andrew Davies said: “The performance of the group over the last six months reflects our significantly enhanced resilience and strengthened financial position. The first half of the year has started well and we continue to trade in line with our expectations.”

7am: AJ Bell

Investment platform AJ Bell said total customer numbers increased to 398,066, up 27% over the last year and 4% in the quarter, with total net inflows in the quarter of £1.3 billion.

Total assets under administration increased to £75.6 billion, up 21% over the last year and 4% in the quarter. Over the same quarter the FTSE All-Share Index rose by 3.7%.

Global markets

Stocks in London were expected to shrug off another Wall Street tumble last night and build on recent gains.

Wall Street ended lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both closing 1% lower, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.2%.

In China, the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong soared 2.9% after China further reduced bank lending costs in the latest move to boost its stuttering economy. The People’s Bank of China said it had lowered the one-year loan prime rate to 3.7%, from 3.8% in December. However, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.1%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index ended up 1.1%.