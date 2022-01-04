Pressure on Sturgeon as PM resists more curbs

Omicron battle

Boris Johnson: a need for utmost caution



Boris Johnson tonight heaped more pressure on the Scottish Government to ease its Covid restrictions after declaring the country could “ride out” the Omicron strain of Covid.

The Prime Minister said that anyone who thinks the battle with Covid is over is profoundly wrong. “This is a moment for utmost caution,” he told a Downing Street conference.

However, he said he would be recommending to Cabinet tomorrow that Plan B restrictions stay unchanged and that there was a “good chance” of avoiding another lockdown in England.

His comments will ramp up the pressure on Nicola Sturgeon who has taken tougher measures than those in the rest of the UK.

Ms Sturgeon is due to make a statement tomorrow (Wednesday) amid growing calls from opposition MSPs and businesses to slacken the quarantine period and bring the current 10-day requirement into line with the seven day isolation elsewhere.

Mr Johnson said: “Together with the Plan B measures that we introduced before Christmas, we have a chance to ride out this Omicron wave without shutting down our country once again.

“We can keep our schools and our businesses open and we can find a way to live with this virus.”

He was supported by chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty, who confirmed that there is no sign of a ‘surge’ in mortality rates.

Commenting ahead of tomorrow’s statement in Scotland, Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross said: “Scotland has the strictest self-isolation rules anywhere in the United Kingdom. We understand the need for caution, but Nicola Sturgeon’s dithering and delaying is continuing to have a major impact on frontline services and the wider economy, due to the sheer numbers having to isolate.

“She must finally confirm in her latest update that the period of isolation will be cut to seven days, for those who have tested negative twice.

“Her indecision, coupled with new restrictions, has harmed many businesses at what should have been their busiest time of the year.”

Conservative backbenchers in the Commons and business leaders have called for a further easing of isolation to five days amid concern that the country is being brought to a standstill by a variant that causes few, or no, symptoms for most of those showing a positive test.

There are claims that Britain is in “semi-lockdown” with a million people forced to stay at home and away from their work, causing nationwide cancellations of transport and public services.

Earlier, Downing Street rejected calls to cut taxes on energy bills as householders and businesses face a rise in outgoings.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman said the surge in energy prices was down to global factors and that removing VAT on domestic fuel would not necessarily cut households’ costs.