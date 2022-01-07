Update:

Vehicle manufacture

Poole steps into chairman’s role at Jerba Campervans

| January 7, 2022

Simon Poole, who co-founded Jerba Campervans will be moving into the role of chairman as the company looks for a new managing director.

Mr Poole set up the business in North Berwick in 2006 with his wife Cath after deciding to turn his passion for building VW Transporter conversions into a business.

The firm adopted employee ownership model in 2018 and Mr Poole has decided to step back from the day-to-day running of the company.

He said: “Running this business has been the greatest thrill of my life. My wife Cath and I bought a T4 campervan from another converter in 2002, we loved it, but we also felt that there were a couple of things that we could improve on, and so we started Jerba

“We have a number of exciting plans in the pipeline for 2022 and we need an MD who will bring a fresh, diversified approach to the role.”

, Appointments, Industry No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Kelly Byrne

Welch hires Boohoo’s Byrne to head growth at Atterley

Kelly Byrne has joined entrepreneur Mike Welch’s online fashion business Atterley from Boohoo group. MsRead More

Jason Morris

Morris to replace Reid as PwC Scotland leader

Jason Morris has been appointed regional leader for PwC in Scotland, replacing Claire Reid, whoRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.