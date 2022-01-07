Poole steps into chairman’s role at Jerba Campervans

Vehicle manufacture

Simon Poole, who co-founded Jerba Campervans will be moving into the role of chairman as the company looks for a new managing director.

Mr Poole set up the business in North Berwick in 2006 with his wife Cath after deciding to turn his passion for building VW Transporter conversions into a business.

The firm adopted employee ownership model in 2018 and Mr Poole has decided to step back from the day-to-day running of the company.

He said: “Running this business has been the greatest thrill of my life. My wife Cath and I bought a T4 campervan from another converter in 2002, we loved it, but we also felt that there were a couple of things that we could improve on, and so we started Jerba

“We have a number of exciting plans in the pipeline for 2022 and we need an MD who will bring a fresh, diversified approach to the role.”