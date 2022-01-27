Polson takes mortgage role at Aberdein Considine

Financial services

Aberdein Considine has strengthened its national financial services team with the appointment of Darren Polson as head of mortgage operations.

Mr Polson, pictured, has almost 20 years’ experience in financial services and joins the firm from Mortgage Advice Bureau where he was head of training and performance in Scotland.

He will be based at Aberdein Considine’s flagship office in Multrees Walk, Edinburgh and will be responsible for all day to day mortgage operations as well as the firm’s independent mortgage advisers across 19 offices.

He will work alongside Greig Brown who has been promoted to the newly-created role of mortgage director.

Mr Polson is CEMAP qualified and has developed an extensive knowledge of the mortgage and protection market during his career, which has included leadership roles with both Bank of Scotland and HSBC, covering a number of areas including wealth management and compliance.

Aberdein Considine’s mortgage broking business has grown significantly over the last few years and Darren’s appointment reflects the firm’s expanding financial services offering, including an increase in both business levels and professional mortgage advisers.

Mr Brown, mortgage director, Aberdein Considine said: “Darren has a proven track record in the mortgage industry and it’s great to be able to attract someone of his calibre.

“We’re always looking to improve the service we provide and Darren’s experience and knowledge of the mortgage market will ensure that our clients continue to receive the support they need, when they need it

“For most people, buying a new home involves getting a mortgage which is a huge commitment and can be a difficult area to navigate. Obtaining the best independent advice is crucial, and I’m determined to make sure we make the whole process as easy and straightforward as possible for all of our clients.”