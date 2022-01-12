One in three tourism operators ‘will fail’

Support 'insufficient'

Tourists are thin on the ground (pic: Terry Murden)

A £9 million package of support for the tourism sector, announced today by the Scottish Government, won’t be enough to save up to one in three operators going out of business, said a trade body.

Tourism Minister Ivan McKee said the money would help a range of businesses, including coach operators, hostels and visitor attractions, survive the winter.

But Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said businesses needed “positive messaging” that would encourage bookings for the summer season, as well as help with costs such as VAT.

A survey conducted by the STA revealed that one in three tourism and hospitality businesses say they are likely to fail in 2022.

Just over half of all respondents said that they had either zero or just one to two months of cash reserves to stay afloat.

Two-thirds (68%) said they were in financial difficulty, citing extreme concern over increased costs, particularly in relation to utilities.

Mr Crothall said the survey showed the “deep financial pain and commercial instability” being experienced as a result of the recent measures.

“Emergency financial support from the Scottish Government has been hugely welcomed by the sector, including today’s announcement of a further £9m for the sector,” he said.

“However, for the vast majority of businesses, this won’t touch the sides of what is evidently a gaping chasm between business failure and any sense of stability.”

The survey results were presented to Economy Secretary Kate Forbes on Tuesday 11 January at the STA Member Council meeting and will feed into the activity of the Scottish Tourism Emergency Group (STERG).

Mr Crothall said the survey highlights the need for action on business rates and the retention of the current rate of VAT beyond March.

“We need to see a commitment to supporting a robust marketing campaign to stimulate the international market which our visitor economy, particularly city destinations are so reliant on.

Ivan McKee: pressing the UK government (pic: Terry Murden)

“The window of opportunity from an international perspective will close in March; the next few weeks are therefore critical for securing international bookings and the hope of a relatively buoyant summer season. Positive messaging in relation to safety around travel to and within Scotland will also be essential to restore public confidence.”

Mr McKee said the government recognised that health restrictions have had a severe economic impact, “especially for affected businesses in the hard hit tourism sector”, but said more support was required from Westminster.

He said the new funding will “ensure that affected businesses can survive what is clearly an especially tough winter period and be ready to trade fully in the spring and summer months.

“We know this won’t cover all losses and will continue to press the UK Government for more comprehensive support.”