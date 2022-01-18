Oil and gas veterans acquire Granite Recruitment

Portfolio boost

New team: Craig Phillips, Laura Phillips, Doug Duguid and Michael Buchan

Two oil and gas sector veterans have added a recruitment business to the expanding portfolio of their I7V Renewables investment company.

Entrepreneurs Doug Duguid and Michael Buchan have acquired Granite Recruitment from Clan Partners and will fold it into newly-launched Recruitment Ventures.

Granite will operate alongside renewables specialist Ingenii as part of longer term plans to build a suite of agencies under the Recruitment Ventures umbrella, each focusing on specific sectors and specialisms.

Granite staff will transfer to Recruitment Ventures’ new HQ in Dyce, with Craig and Laura Phillips positioned at group level as managing director and operations director, respectively.

Clan Partners director, John MacGregor, said: “We have enjoyed working with the Granite team to grow the business over the past few years and wish them every success going forward. This divestment marks a further stage of repositioning in our recruitment group’s diversification strategy, while helping to accelerate our growth plans during 2022 and beyond.”

Craig Phillips said: “With a resurgence in oil activity, and a recognition that moving to sustainable energy forms will take time, many oil and gas rigs are being reactivated along with contracts awarded – it’s a great time to be part of the industry.”

Over the last 17 years, Mr Duguid and Mr Buchan have led PSL Energy Services and the EnerMech Group before being acquired by Halliburton and Carlyle Group respectively.

Mr Duguid said that adding Granite Recruitment to their portfolio will underpin the growth of Recruitment Ventures into a major brand.

“In time, we will add to our portfolio with a blend of organic growth and where appropriate strategic acquisition, broadening out the Recruitment Ventures brand into niche areas which require highly skilled personnel.”