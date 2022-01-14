Update:

ScotWind Leasing

Next generation wind farms to be unveiled

| January 14, 2022
Crown Estate Scotland will announce on Monday which companies have secured rights to build the next generation of offshore wind farms on the seabed.

The ScotWind Leasing process, launched in June 2020, attracted 74 applications and has the potential to deliver enough green electricity to power every home in Scotland.

Developers are looking for the rights to build multi-billion pound projects across the 15 areas of seabed available for development through the Scottish Government’s Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind Energy.

Successful bidders will move forward with their detailed plans and start work on various types of activities that can progress their projects.

Farms with as much as 10GW of new generating capacity will be built over the next decade. 

Crown Estate Scotland grants full seabed leases only once developers have all the necessary consents and planning permissions from the Scottish Government and other bodies.

Revenue profit from the leasing will be returned to the Scottish Government for public spending to drive the green recovery and other Scottish Government priorities.

