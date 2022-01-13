Next cuts sick pay for unvaccinated workers

Jabs clampdown

Next is the latest to take firm action against non-vaccinated workers (pic: Terry Murden)

Clothing and homeware retailer Next is cutting sick pay for unvaccinated staff who are self-isolating after being exposed to someone with Covid.

The company, which has a payroll of 44,000, said those who have not been jabbed and are forced to isolate will only receive statutory sick pay of £96.35 per week.

This represents a massive cut in pay for even those on the lowest pay grade of £6.55 per hour, or £262 for a 40-hour week.

Vaccinated workers will receive full pay if they have to isolate after a close contact. All employees who test positive for Covid-19 will also be paid in full, regardless of their vaccination status.

Next admitted it was an “emotive topic” but it had to balance the needs of staff and shareholders.

Chief executive Lord Wolfson told Bloomberg: “Absenteeism is definitely a factor at the moment and sickness levels are higher than we would normally expect at this time of the year.”

Several other large businesses, including Morrisons and Ikea, have rannounced similar policies in response to a rise in staff absences caused by large numbers of Omicron variant cases.

The UK’s largest supermarket chain, Tesco, will also limit the amount of paid sick pay for unjabbed staff who are self-isolating.

However, employment lawyers have warned such policies could lead to claims for indirect discrimination, while others suggested breach of contract cases could be an issue for firms.

Neha Thethi, head of employment at Lime Solicitors, told Personnel Today: “Next’s decision to cut sick pay for unvaccinated staff could have a significant impact on those from certain ethnic or religious backgrounds as well as those who are pregnant. This could give rise to claims for indirect discrimination.”

Mr Thethi noted, however, that indirect discrimination was not necessarily unlawful. He said: “The Equality Act 2010 states that it is not indirect discrimination if the employer can show that their actions were proportionate as a means of achieving a legitimate aim.

“Any company will need to objectively justify their actions when they intend to pay less sick pay to an unvaccinated individual. I believe that many companies are likely to follow suit especially in light of the recent surge in cases.”

US companies are coming down hard on unvaccinated workers. Citigroup is enforcing its “no jab, no job” policy, making it the first Wall Street bank to implement a vaccine mandate.

The New York-headquartered bank said in October that it would require all US employees to be vaccinated against Covid as a condition of their employment in line with a Biden administration policy requiring workers supporting government contracts to be fully vaccinated.

See also:

Covid isolation cut to five days in England