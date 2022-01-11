New Glasgow office for Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie

Law firm moves

Fraser Gillies

Scottish legal firm Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie has relocated its central Glasgow office across the road from its current office as it looks to the future of post-pandemic ways of working.

The firm is moving to Grade A space in St Vincent Plaza in the heart of the city’s IFSD Central Business District.

Managing partner, Fraser Gillies, believes the move will act as an ideal springboard for the new hybrid working model being adopted by the firm in response to changes in working practices brought about by the pandemic:

“In the coming weeks our Glasgow team will set up home in their new office. It’s a really modern space which is the perfect fit for our future-thinking practice.

“The new office space will satisfy the needs of our people and our clients, and the open plan layout will really enhance our collaborative working across our multidisciplinary teams.”

The c. 10,000 sq ft space will be the firm’s fourth office on Glasgow’s St Vincent Street in a period spanning three centuries. The firm also has offices in Edinburgh, Inverness, Dunfermline and Dunblane.

Mr Gillies continued: “Like so many other businesses, we had to adapt quickly to working from home, and although the experience hasn’t been without its challenges, I think we’ve learned a lot about how well we can work remotely whilst still fostering a sense of collegiality and we are using these lessons to shape our working practices.

“We are seeing promising signs of growth as the post-Covid economic recovery builds up steam, so it’s a great time to take this next step.

“St Vincent Street has been our home in Glasgow for a very long time now, and while this is only a short move across the road, it will have a big impact on how our firm operates.”