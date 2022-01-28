Neil ‘in talks’ to front Channel 4 politics show

Veteran's return

Neil’s tenure at GB News lasted just three months

Andrew Neil is said to be close to signing a deal with Channel 4 to front a weekly political analysis show.

The former Sunday Times and BBC journalist is in discussions with director of programmes Ian Katz and director of news and current affairs Louisa Compton following his fall-out with GB News, according to trade publication Broadcast.

Talks with C4 are said to be focused on a Sunday evening slot for the show, possibly to follow the 6.30pm bulletin, currently watched by 600,000 viewers.

Sunday mornings have been ruled out to avoid a clash with political programmes on the BBC and Sky.

Scheduling a programme for Sunday evening, however, would enable Neil to further analyse whatever emerges from these shows.

BBC director general Tim Davie is said to have tried coaxing Neil to return after his controversial departure from GB News last year.

Neil left the BBC after his eponymous show was scrapped in 2020 as a result of a wider BBC News shake-up. But his defection to GB News proved an unhappy experience.

His audience quickly peaked at 300,000, outperforming the BBC and Sky. However, the station was plagued with production errors and disputes that led to his departure after just three months.