N4 hires Khan to bolster advisory practice

Finance

N4 Partners has appointed Raf Khan as manager in the advisory arm of the Glasgow-based investment firm.

Formerly finance manager at Taylor Hopkinson, Mr Khan (pictured) has held a number of positions in the financial services sector, including five years at Johnston Carmichael as business advisory senior.

His appointment follows additional team developments at N4 with the firm also announcing the promotion of Andrew Leslie to associate director. Mr Leslie has been at the firm since its inception in 2020 and previously held the position of investment manager.

Andrew Kerr, director at N4, said: “Over the last 12 months, the advisory side of our business has grown considerably and Raf’s appointment further demonstrates our ambition to build a highly skilled team ahead of what we expect to be a busy 2022.”