Muckle Media achieves B-Corp status for ESG goals

Agency pledge

Signed up: agency staff Chris Batchelor, Linsay Brown and Nathalie Agnew

Public relations agency Muckle Media has become a B-Corporation organisation in recognition of its commitment to goals beyond profit.

The Edinburgh-based company joins big name brands such as Beauty Kitchen, BrewDog, Patagonia and The Body Shop in certifying and pledging to deliver impact through its business model.

Programmes including Muckle Media’s Returners to Communications Programme and Kickstart trainee scheme supported the application, along with Living Wage employer status. Transparency within agency operations and a commitment to continued professional development were also important.

B-Corp Certification demands a huge range of social and environmental commitments to such issues as employee benefits and waste disposal and the agency will continue measuring, managing, and improving its positive impact.

Managing director, Nathalie Agnew said: “Becoming fully B-Corp certified is a fantastic achievement that the entire team is incredibly proud of.

“Our pledges to environmental, social and corporate governance issues are at the heart of our business and underpin our strategy for significant growth this year.”

The agency has added two staff. Katie Palmer joined as an account director from Hollicom, whilst Louise Gowans becomes an account manager after working as a picture editor at DC Thomson.