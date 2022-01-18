M&S closing Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street store

City setback

Marks & Spencer opened in 1935 in the Art Deco style

Marks & and Spencer is closing one of its branches in Glasgow in a further blow to one of the city centre’s best-known locations.

The branch in Sauchiehall Street is scheduled to shut in April under a review of the retail chain’s property portfolio.

In May last year it announced that 30 stores would close, many of them in town and city centres. Earlier this month the company shut a flagship store in Bristol.

M&S blamed “changing shopping habits”, but said it would continue to invest in 12 other stores in Glasgow, including its Argyle Street branch.

David Bates, M&S regional manager, said: “Shopping habits are changing, and this means we need to focus our investment on the right stores in the right places so we can provide the very best shopping experience for our Glasgow customers.

“As part of this transformation, we have today announced to colleagues our proposals to close our Sauchiehall Street store in April 2022.

“This decision means we can invest in our 12 other Glasgow stores including nearby M&S Argyle Street – so we keep pace with the demands of our customers today and in the future.

“Our priority now is to talk to our colleagues about what this announcement means for them and to support them through these changes.”

The Sauchiehall Street branch was the first Scottish branch of the retailer with an instore café. It retains the upper frontage of the Art Deo building which opened in November 1935 and helped turn Sauchiehall Street into one of the city’s fashionable shopping and destination areas.

In recent years there have been attempts to revive the street which has fallen into decline with the former Bhs building left derelict and Watt Brothers departing in 2019.