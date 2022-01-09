Morrisons introduces ‘sniff test’ on milk cartons

'Use by' dropped

Cartons of Morrisons’ milk will no longer carry use by dates

Supermarket chain Morrisons is to remove “use-by” dates from milk cartons in favour of a “sniff test” as part of a move to cut down on waste.

Customers are being asked to revert to traditional ways of working out whether the milk has gone sour.

From the end of this month cartons will still carry “best before” dates which indicate when a product is at its best while still being safe to consume for some time afterwards.

Food waste charity Wrap estimates that 330,000 tonnes of milk are poured away each year, equating to about 490 million pints and 7% of total UK milk production. It is the third most wasted food in the UK, behind potatoes and bread.

It is also linked to high carbon emissions due to the large amount of resources needed to feed cows.

Ian Goode, senior milk buyer at Morrisons, said: “Good quality well-kept milk has a good few days life after normal ‘use by’ dates – and we think it should be consumed, not tipped down the sink.

“So, we’re taking a bold step today and asking customers to decide whether their milk is still good to drink.”

Last year Morrisons removed dates from some of its own-brand yoghurt and hard cheese ranges.

Marcus Gover, of Wrap, called Morrisons’ move an “important step” in towards reducing household food waste and praised the supermarket chain for its actions.

“It shows real leadership and we look forward to more retailers reviewing date labels on their products and taking action,” he said.