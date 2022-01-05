Morris to replace Reid as PwC Scotland leader

Accountancy

Jason Morris has been appointed regional leader for PwC in Scotland, replacing Claire Reid, who is leaving the role to become UK head of forensics.

Mr Morris, pictured, is a transaction services partner, based in Edinburgh, where he leads the 80-strong deals practice. He will combine his new role with an existing position as head of the firm’s UK deals renewables practice.

In moving to the Regional Market Leader role, he assumes leadership for more than 1,000 people in the Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen offices.

Jason has advised on more than 300 transactions in his 30-year career with the Firm, the vast majority in the Scottish market. His transactions career includes work for many of Scotland’s leading corporates and he has worked on a number of Scotland’s landmark transactions.

In addition, Martin Cowie has been named as senior partner in PwC’s Aberdeen Office. He replaces Kevin Reynard, who will retire in June after 34 years with PwC and seven in his current role.

Mr Cowie returned to the Aberdeen office last year following 20 years with PwC in Sydney, Edinburgh, Glasgow and more recently Belfast, where he led private business for PwC Northern Ireland for a number of years.