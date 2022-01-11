Mathison hired as manager of Baillie Gifford funds

Asset management

Baillie Gifford has appointed Ross Mathison as portfolio manager of its global income growth and responsible global equity income funds which have assets under management of £814m and £312m respectively.

Mr Mathison joined the firm in 2019 as an investment manager after previously working for Aviva Investors and nine years at Standard Life Investments.

He joins existing managers James Dow and Toby Ross on the Baillie Gifford funds.

The global income growth fund aims to achieve growth in both income and capital over rolling five-year periods.

The responsible global equity income fund seeks to invest responsibly in companies which can deliver both a resilient income stream and real growth in income and capital.

James Budden, director of retail marketing and distribution, said: “Ross’s appointment recognises the significant contribution he has made since he joined Baillie Gifford two years ago.

“This new role will see him assume greater responsibilities for decision making and overall portfolio construction. His promotion further strengthens an already experienced and successful team whose total returns to shareholders have proved resilient through volatile times for income investors.”