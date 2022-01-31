Mackie’s scoops TV spotlight in Gregg’s factory tour

Inside story

Ice work: Gregg Wallace

Television foodie Greg Wallace turns his attention on ice cream maker Mackie’s of Scotland in next week’s episode of Inside the Factory.

Viewers will be given an armchair tour of the Aberdeenshire farm business which makes more than 12 million litres of ice cream each year.

The episode will be shown on 9 February and Kirstin Mackie, development director and one of three sibling owners at the firm, said: “We loved the experience of working through this and having Gregg and the filming crew up to see us and we hope that viewers will enjoy learning more about Mackie’s.”

Inside the Factory has been running since 2015, showcasing all things manufacturing. Gregg Wallace, also known for presenting MasterChef, and Celebrity MasterChef, gets exclusive access to some of the largest factories in Britain.

Previous episodes have also featured Cherry Healey and historian Ruth Goodman, and have seen the team tour malt loaf, liqueur and digger plants.

Kirsten Mackie added: “While I and some of our team were initially quite nervous – it was made fun by Gregg’s chat and the friendly film and sound crew. It was very interesting to see how much work goes into making the programme as well – it was a full and busy three days filming.”

Since first beginning to make ice cream in 1986, Mackie’s of Scotland has launched more than 200 products and created more than 1,000 flavours.