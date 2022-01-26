MacDonald hands reins to Barclay at Brewin Dolphin

Wealth management

Wealth manager Brewin Dolphin has appointed David Barclay as head of office in Dundee.

In an expansion of his responsibilities, Mr Barclay (pictured), who is also head of the group’s Aberdeen office, has taken over the role from Ian MacDonald, who is stepping down after 20 years to focus on his existing client book until his retirement at the end of 2022.

Mr Barclay joined Brewin Dolphin’s Aberdeen office in 1998 as an investment manager before being promoted to divisional director in 2006. From 2008 to 2017 he was deputy head of office before becoming head of office in 2017.

Mr MacDonald joined Brewin Dolphin’s Dundee office in 2002 as a financial planner and was the first financial planner to become a head of office at Brewin Dolphin when he took over the role in 2007. During his 15-year tenure he grew the office’s capabilities.

Marc Wilkinson, regional managing director (Scotland) at Brewin Dolphin, said: “Ian has not only been the head of the Dundee office and looked after his client bank so diligently, but he has also been very involved in financial planning management during his career. I look forward to seeing how David will now take the Dundee office forward.”

Mr Barclay said: “There is a natural synergy and affinity between these two east coast offices, and I look forward to working closely and spending more time with my colleagues in the City of Discovery to help our clients achieve their financial goals.”