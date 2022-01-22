LUX says four-day week improves productivity

Flexible working

Co-founders Mhairi Macleod and Alice Will

Creative agency LUX has formalised a four-day working week with no reduction in salary and said it has seen a 30% increase in output and profitability.

Following a pioneering pilot kicking off pre-lockdown, the Edinburgh-based agency reports that overall efficiency has increased by 24% year-on-year.

Aside from the shorter working week – 32 hours – the firm is allowing all 10 staff flexibility on where they work.

Co-Founder Alice Will said: “The world of work and traditional 9-5 convention needs to evolve to meet modern day life. We’ve taken a holistic view on business management and find our people and creativity thrive in a culture where the team feel nurtured, energised and autonomous in their roles.

“Our experience has been overwhelmingly positive and is proof that decreasing working hours/days optimises performance and increases productivity – offering both a better balance for our team and increased profitability for the business. It’s a win-win!”

Working in partnership with Magenta HR, LUX undertook a comprehensive consultation and pilot period spanning two years before formalising this month.

Gayle Templeton, HR Consultant at Magenta HR said: “Adopting a progressive approach to ways of working, LUX is one of the businesses at the forefront of the four-day work week conversation taking place in the UK right now.

“With trials of a four-day week set to launch across the world this year, LUX’s success shows businesses can expect to see increased productivity and profitability. In addition, we anticipate longer-term pros of more flexible working will include decreased absences and increased employee retention.”

The four-day week has been introduced on an elective basis and all LUX employees have opted in.

Founded in 2012, the agency’s UK and international client roster includes Lidl, Laithwaites, and Seafish.