Labour calls for £600m fund to ease energy burden

Commons vote

Gas prices are rising around the world (pic: BP)

Labour will force a vote in the Commons on Tuesday calling for the government to scrap business rates and create a £600 million contingency fund to ease the cost burdens on British firms.

The party says measures are needed to address the immediate energy crisis facing businesses and says the fully-funded measure includes a one-off windfall tax on record North Sea Oil and Gas profits.

New analysis published by the party has revealed that more than 800,000 businesses – nearly one in four – have been affected by higher gas prices.

Jonathan Reynolds, Labour’s Shadow Business Secretary, said: “Soaring energy bills, a wave of cancellations and crippling inflation have left British firms unnecessarily on the brink.

“The Government has been asleep at the wheel, with British firms, especially those energy-intensive businesses, paying the price.

“The Conservative’s ambivalence towards British business is simply unacceptable. Viable firms risk going to the wall because of Government failures over the last decade.

“Labour’s plan will help consumers and businesses weather this crisis, and we will fix the broken energy market to support British businesses to prosper.”

Last week the LibDeb leader Sir Ed Davey called for a one-off windfall levy on energy companies, a move which won support after Shell said it expects to see a bottom line benefit from rising gas prices.

Sir Ed, who was Energy Secretary in the 2010-15 coalition with the Conservatives, said a windfall levy could fund emergency support to help more than 17 million households with heating bills.

“A Robin Hood tax on gas and oil barons would provide vital cash to support vulnerable families facing crippling energy price hikes,” he told MPs.

Former Conservative Prime Minister Sir John Major and green energy supplier Ecotricity, also said a levy on gas generators would ease the burden of rising energy bills.

Trade body OGUK said argues that energy companies will become increasingly reluctant to make the long-term multi-billion-pound investments needed to extract such resources if they are threatened with new windfall taxes whenever prices go up.

It argues that such taxes would drive investment down – and the UK’s oil and gas production would plummet, forcing it to import far more of its energy.

Jenny Stanning, OGUK external relations director, said: “This idea is offering consumers false hope – and the risk of real long-term damage to UK Plc.”