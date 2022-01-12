Johnson claims garden party was ‘work event’

PM apologises

Regret: Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson today shielded calls from furious MPs calling for him to resign after he was forced to admit he went to a Downing Street “garden party” at the height of lockdown.

The Prime Minister argued that he wanted to “thank” staff at the event in May 2020 but acknowledged that it should not have happened.

He told MPs at the opening of Prime Minister’s Questions that he understood public “fury”, but he had considered it a work event and technically within the rules.

Mr Johnson told the packed Commons chamber: “I want to apologise. I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months.

“I know the anguish they have been through – unable to mourn their relatives, unable to live their lives as they want or to do the things they love.

“I know the rage they feel with me and with the Government I lead when they think in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules.”

He added: “I bitterly regret it. I wish we could have done things differently,” he said, but insisted his critics await the outcome of an inquiry by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer led the calls for Mr Johnson to “do the decent thing and resign”, stating that the public thinks he is “lying through his teeth’.

Opinion polls have suggested that up to two-thirds of the public believe he should quit.

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford said: “The Prime Minister stands before us accused of betraying the nation’s trust, of treating the public with contempt, and of breaking the laws set by his own government.

“Will the Prime Minister finally do the decent thing and resign – or will his Tory MPs be forced to show him the door?

“It’s an open and shut case. It’s an event that shouldn’t have taken place. It broke the law, Prime Minister. And, what’s so galling about that response is that the Prime Minister feels no shame for his actions.

“If the Prime Minister has no sense of shame, then the Tory backbenchers must act to remove him.”

… more follows