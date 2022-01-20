Update:

John Lewis Partnership puts Aberdeen store on market

| January 20, 2022
John Lewis Aberdeen closed last year

John Lewis Partnership has hired Savills to bring the former department store in George Street, Aberdeen to market.  

The 200,000 sq ft store over four floors was built in 1966 but became part of a UK-wide series of portfolio cuts announced by John Lewis last year.

The store closed following a campaign by politicians, business leaders and local people arguing that its demise would be a major blow to the city’s retail offering.

Selling agent Stuart Moncur, head of national retail at Savills, said: “Its scale and significant profile could be considered suitable for a range of alternative uses, subject to the usual planning consents.”

NHS Grampian currently has a License To Occupy the building which will continue to operate as a vaccination centre throughout the sale process.

