Investors help uFraction8 move to next level

Funding deal

uFraction8 is developing new techniques

Industrial biotechnology company uFraction8 has secured £2.5m in private equity and grants to expand its existing technology and facilities, and build its team as it commercialises its pioneering technology.

The Falkirk-based business, founded in 2017 by Dr Brian Miller and Dr Monika Tomecka, has developed solutions to transform food production processes.

The latest investment round was led by Thia Ventures alongside fellow FoodTech investors Blue Horizon and EIT Food, with additional funding from a London-based angel investor, Scottish Enterprise and global research group Leave a Nest.

Thia Ventures investors Bart Van Hooland and Abel Rossignol will join uFraction8’s board.

Dr Tomecka said: “This significant investment, along with the immense and highly successful bio-manufacturing sector track record of our new partners, will enable uFraction8 to grow faster than ever before. Our entire team is excited and ready for the hard work ahead in taking the business to the next level and beyond.

Monika Tomecka: ready for the work ahead

“We remain open to further collaboration opportunities that will support our aim of promoting our cutting-edge technology across global markets.”

uFraction8 was a winner of the 2018 AccelerateHER Awards for female business founders. Following her success in the programme, Dr Tomecka attended market-building AccelerateHER trade missions to the US, Dubai and Germany to build uFraction8’s global profile.

In 2019, the company opened a fully-owned subsidiary in Poznan, Poland which was awarded a grant last year from the National Centre for Research and Development in Poland. This support allowed the Polish subsidiary to open new facilities and employ a team of designers and engineers.

Over the last five years, uFraction8 has supervised two PhD candidates, five Master students and several interns from British universities and formed key partnerships with research organisations such as the National Physical Laboratory to further develop its technology.