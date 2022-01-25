Inverleith acquires Eden Mill St Andrews

Distillery deal

Paul Miller: ‘exciting moment’

Edinburgh-based consumer brand investor Inverleith has acquired Eden Mill St Andrews, the whisky and gin business.

Inverleith has taken a majority stake to support the development of a new distillery on the University of St Andrews Eden Campus in late 2022. It will also enable the company to expand its distribution in the UK and internationally.

Eden Mill was founded in the Fife town in 2012 by drinks industry veterans Tony Kelly, 58, and Paul Miller, 60.

Managing director Mr Miller stated: “This is a really exciting moment for Eden Mill St Andrews.

“We have been looking for an investor who shares our passion, who understands the uniqueness of the opportunity and is aligned to our vision.”

Mr Miller will continue to lead the business, supported by a new senior executive leadership team and a newly formed board of directors, which are in the process of being established.

Inverleith is led by former chairman and chief executive of Noble Group, Ben Thomson, and ex-Glenmoragnie executive Paul Skipworth who is managing partner.

Mr Skipworth, said: “This is a fantastic addition to Inverleith’s portfolio of premium consumer brands.”

Inverleith’s interests include AIM-quoted The Artisanal Spirits Company, retailer Planet Organic, chocolate business Montezuma’s, and Montane, a producer of mountain sports clothing.