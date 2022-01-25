Interpath opens office in central Glasgow

Restructuring office

Blair Nimmo: commitment

Interpath Advisory, formed last year following the sale of KPMG’s UK restructuring practice, has opened an office in Glasgow.

Interpath will house its 64 staff in the city at 130 St Vincent Street where other tenants include Ryden and Tilney.

Interpath was founded in May 2021 following the sale to H.I.G. Capital and Interpath’s managing directors.

The firm, which is headquartered in London, opened its first office in Edinburgh last September, followed by premises in Leeds, Birmingham, Nottingham, Reading, Newcastle and Aberdeen. It has plans to open a further three offices in London, Manchester and Bristol in the next few weeks.

The team has strong growth plans for the future, including broadening out its wider advisory offering following Interpath’s recent expansion into forensic, valuations, M&A and transaction services.

Blair Nimmo, chief executive of Interpath Advisory, said: “As we continue to build out our growing business, we’re delighted to open our new premises right in the heart of the business community in Glasgow.

“These fantastic new premises in Glasgow, which will house one of our largest teams in the UK, reaffirms our longstanding commitment to the city and to Scotland more broadly.”

Alistair McAlinden, head of Interpath Advisory in Scotland, added: “Following the opening of the first Interpath office in Edinburgh last September, and Aberdeen later in the autumn, we’re really pleased to have opened our third – and largest – Scottish office in Glasgow.

“While we continue to adapt to new ways of flexible working in the wake of the pandemic, it’s great that our team in Glasgow has a fantastic, modern office space of its very own, where we can host clients and contacts and reconnect together, when such times allow.”