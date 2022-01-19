Inflation at 30-year high | Losses due at Wetherspoon

Daily Business Live

7am: Inflation rises

Inflation increased to 5.4% in December – a 30 year high – from 5.1% in November, the Office for National Statistics said.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “I understand the pressures people are facing with the cost of living, and we will continue to listen to people’s concerns as we have done throughout the pandemic.

“We’re providing support worth around £12bn this financial year and next to help families with the cost of living. We’re cutting the Universal Credit taper to make sure work pays, freezing alcohol and fuel duties to keep costs down, and providing targeted support to help households with their energy bills.”

However, the latest data adds pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates again next month.

The biggest impact came from food and drink, followed by restaurants and hotels and furniture and household goods.

The Bank of England last month became the world’s first major central bank to raise interest rates since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

7am: Wetherspoon

Chairman of pubs chain J D Wetherspoon, Tim Martin, said: “As mentioned in our update on 13 December 2021, the uncertainty created by the introduction of plan B Covid-19 measures makes predictions for sales and profits hazardous.

“The company will be loss-making in the first half of the financial year, but hopes that, with the ending of restrictions, improved customer confidence and better weather, it will have a much stronger performance in the second half,” he said.

He noted that it registered over 50 million customer visits in the second half of 2020, when pubs were permitted to reopen, and there were no outbreaks of the Covid virus among customers, as defined by the public health authorities, during this time.

Sales in the second quarter were affected by the “Plan B” restrictions announced by the government in December. In the 12 weeks to 16 January 2022, like-for-like sales decreased by 15.6% and total sales by 16.6%.

7am: Omega CEO quits

Colin King has stepped down after six and a half years as chief executive of Scottish medical testing firm Omega Diagnostics.

Retail sales

Total Scottish retail sales in December increased by 15.6% compared with December 2020, when they had decreased by 16.6%, but were down 13.0% compared with December 2019.

Paul Martin, partner and UK Head of Retai at KPMG, said: “December’s figures are still behind pre-pandemic levels they do show a marked improvement on the previous year.

“Food sales in particular were the stand out performer during the festive period, with sales growing 1.2% compared with December 2020 and 4.5% compared with the same month in 2019.”

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “The recovery of sorts in Scottish retail sales has been stymied for several months now and remains more sluggish and persistently weaker than across the UK as a whole.

“Last month’s trading rounded off a tough final quarter of the year for the industry in Scotland, which is concerning. It reinforces the urgent need for a retail recovery plan from government – more certainty over the future easing of Covid restrictions including the rescinding of the work from home order, grants for shops as Wales is offering, and a short-term shopper stimulus plan.”

Global markets

US stocks retreated across the board, dragged down by rising US bond yields and concerns over the course of the economy.

The Nasdaq 100 led losses on Wall Street, plummeting 2.57% amid widespread tech weakness.

The S&P 500 plunged 1.84% to its lowest level since December 2020 and the Dow Jones dropped 1.7%, pulled back by a sharp fall in Goldman Sachs’ shares, which fell 7% after worse-than-anticipated Q4 financial results.

Asia followed the US into negative territory, though the falls in China were muted. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 2.8% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Shanghai Composite moved 0.4% lower.