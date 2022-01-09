Iconic adds three staff in expansion drive

Recruitment

Recruitment firm Iconic Resourcing has announced three appointments, the launch of a division and a move to larger premises, tripling the size of its current space.

The firm, which launched in 2019 and has experienced 300% growth in turnover in year three and is on track to break £1 million in turnover.

Following the successful launch of the Marketing division last November, the business has appointed recruitment veteran Debby Stewart, pictured, to launch and lead the legal recruitment practice.

Two further appointments have been made to expand the finance team with Jenna Crole moving from a management role at the University of Glasgow and Emma Shahnavaz joining from Allstaff.

Co-Founders Lauren Jow and Hannah Green have secured one of the few remaining suites at the Garment Factory in Merchant City, Glasgow, where the firm will join the likes of Channel 4, Shoosmiths and Incremental.

Mr Green said the new appointments will mean the team has doubled in headcount since 2020.