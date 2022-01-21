Holyrood ministers may back Ayrshire fusion plan

Review underway

The proposed fusion energy plant would create carbon-free power

Scottish government resistance to nuclear energy could be relaxed in order to support a proposed fusion energy plant for the west coast of Scotland.

The Ardeer peninsula, Scotland’s biggest brownfield site, is one of five locations across the UK being considered for the multi-billion pound project that would create clean carbon-free energy and a ‘signficant’ number of jobs.

Catriona McAuley, head of economic development and regeneration at North Ayrshire Council, told a webinar presentation that the bid team had briefed the government on its proposal for the 100 hectare site.

Responding to questions from Daily Business about Scottish Government support for the project, she said: “They are going to review their energy policy and I would like to think the conversations we are having now will certainly be informing that refresh of Scottish government energy policy.

“They are obviously very interested in the work we are doing and want to be kept informed.”

Joe Cullinane, Labour leader of North Ayrshire Council, added that discussions were taking place with members of other local authorities.

“Some of these are SNP council leaders which I think is a significant point in terms of cross-party political support,” he said.

“Another point which could be a big advantage for Ardeer – if the Scottish government energy review does come out in favour of fusion energy – is that the other four sites are in England so the Ardeer site is the only one that has a devolved government as well.

“With the support of the devolved government as well as the UK government you could bring additional resources to the table.

“So it would very advantageous to Ardeer and the Scottish economy if we were able to secure support from the Scottish government for fusion energy through that energy review.”

Leon Flexman, strategic adviser to the UK Atomic Energy Authority’s programme, said one site will be recommended to the UK Business and Energy Secretary in the spring with expectations that it will announced at the end of this year.

He said the intention now is to take the project from the laboratory stage to a commercial prototype.

The webinar also heard that a rare partnership of four universities and a number of further education colleges were providing support to the Ardeer team.