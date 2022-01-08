Hardie rejoins former 7IM colleagues at JH&P

Wealth management

Wealth manager James Hambro and Partners (JH&P) has appointed Chris Hardie as a financial planning specialist in its Edinburgh office.

Mr Hardie is the latest to join the firm from 7IM and will be reunited with a number of former colleagues.

Two of them, Alex Montgomery who launched JH&P’s Scottish office in February last year, and financial planning expert George Martineau, are now partners at JH&P.

Previously, Mr Hardie worked at Mearns & Company and Tcam Asset Management. He is a chartered financial planner and has worked in the sector for 10 years. He holds the advanced diploma in financial planning and is a fellow of the Personal Finance Society.

Mr Montgomery, said: “We have spent the past 11 months building a client-focused team in Fountainbridge. We have all worked together in the past and know we make a good team.

“I’m thrilled that Chris is joining us – his appointment highlights the importance JH&P places on financial planning within wealth management. Chris’s approach to financial planning fits exactly with the style our clients appreciate and his technical knowledge is outstanding.”