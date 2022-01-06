Greggs to pay special dividend | car sales slow | market dips

Daily Business Live

7am: Greggs dividend

Fast food chain Greggs said it had made “great progress” in the year to 1 January, sales were 5.3% up on 2019 and it plans an additional dividend for shareholders.

In a trading update it said: “We enter 2022 with a strong financial position that will support our ambitions to accelerate the rate of growth in our shop estate whilst developing new digital channels and extending the trading day.

“Whilst conditions in the first few months of 2022 are likely to remain challenging, we are confident that we are well placed to make progress on the many attractive opportunities that lie ahead.

“Having taken into account the company’s investment requirements, working capital movements through the year and the intention to maintain our progressive dividend policy, the board expects to be in a position to make an additional distribution to shareholders of £30-40 million in 2022.

“A decision on the size and timing of any special dividend distribution is expected to be made in the first half of 2022, subject to trading conditions.”

7am: New car sales subdued

Demand for new cars in the UK increased by just 1% last year despite a surge in electric vehicles, new figures are expected to show.

Around 1.65 million new cars were registered in 2021, compared with 1.63 million the previous year, the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders said.

This is a “bleak picture” and “not what we’d hoped for”, SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said.

The Vauxhall Corsa was expected to top the ranking of new car registrations in 2021, followed by the Tesla Model 3 (pictured).

It was the best year on record for plug-in cars, both battery electrics and plug-in hybrids, with 305,000 registered, accounting for around one in six of all new cars bought.

More battery electric vehicles were registered last year than between 2016 and 2020 combined.

Some buyers are being deterred by having to wait up to a year for a new car because of global chip shortage, prompting a hike in the prices of secondhand cars.

12.01am: Price rise concerns

Companies in the UK are suffering from continuing supply chain disruption, soaring inflation and rising energy costs, a business group is warning.

The survey by the British Chambers Commerce of almost 5,500 firms showed continued stagnation in the proportion of firms reporting improved cashflow and increased investment.

Two-thirds of respondents cited inflation as a concern, also a record high, while one in four were worried about rising interest rates.

Global markets

The FTSE 100 was expected to turn sharply lower, following sharp falls in the US and Asian markets.

London’s blue-chip benchmark was called down 106 points by IG Markets, reversing the new year optimism after US traders were spooked by minutes of the Federal Reserve’s open market committee meeting.

It revealed that the central bank may need to raise interest rates sooner than expected and reduce asset holdings quickly.

Wall Street saw the Dow Jones drop 1.07% whilst the S&P 500 dropped 1.94% and the Nasdaq lost 3.3%.

Asian indices also fell. Japan’s Nikkei shed 2.88% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 0.4% lower and the Shanghai Composite index was 0.23% lower.

China’s business activity growth in December accelerated at its strongest rate since July, survey results from IHS Markit showed.

The improvement was driven by stronger rates of output growth across both manufacturing and service sectors at the end of the year.