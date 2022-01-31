Gray’s report accuses Downing St of ‘serious failures’

Behaviour criticised

Boris Johnson faces criticism over the parties in Downing St

Civil servant Sue Gray’s report on the Downing Street parties has highlighted a “serious failure” at the heart of government.

Ms Gray’s damning assessment of the series of celebratory events while the rest of the country observed strict lockdown rules notes that “ when the Government was asking citizens to accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives, some of the behaviour surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify.”

In the six-page report, plus annexes, she has admitted that following a police request not to divulge some information during their investigation she was “extremely limited” in what she could publish.

However, she said she wanted to publish more details once Scotland Yard has completed its work.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to address MPs on the report at 3.30pm, but he is said to be confident that his backbenchers will continue to support him.

He leaves the country for Ukraine tomorrow as part of a diplomatic mission to ease tensions with Russia and this may help divert attention from the scandal over the parties.

A summary of Ms Gray’s findings are that:

At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time.

At times it seems there was too little thought given to what was happening across the country in considering the appropriateness of some of these gatherings, the risks they presented to public health and how they might appear to the public. There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times. Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place. Other events should not have been allowed to develop as they did.

The excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time. Steps must be taken to ensure that every Government Department has a clear and robust policy in place covering the consumption of alcohol in the workplace.

The use of the garden at No 10 Downing Street should be primarily for the Prime Minister and the private residents of No 10 and No 11 Downing Street. During the pandemic it was often used as an extension of the workplace as a more covid secure means of holding group meetings in a ventilated space. This was a sensible measure that staff appreciated, but the garden was also used for gatherings without clear authorisation or oversight. This was not appropriate. Any official access to the space, including for meetings, should be by invitation only and in a controlled environment.

… more follows