Global investor GHO Capital backs RoslinCT

Cell therapy support

Janet Downie: international demand

Bioscience firm RoslinCT has received an injection of funds from Global Healthcare Opportunities Capital Partners, the European specialist investor in worldwide healthcare.

RoslinCT was set up in 2016 with support from Scottish Enterprise through an initial spin-out from the Roslin Institute.

Now based in expanded facilities at the Edinburgh BioQuarter, it services an international customer base of blue-chip pharma and biotech companies, partnering from development phase through to late-stage clinical manufacturing.

The business is set to benefit from exponential growth in the advanced therapy market which is forecast to grow at up to 50% annually.

With GHO’s backing, RoslinCT expects significant growth in its development and manufacturing capacity, supporting customer acquisition and product diversification.

Janet Downie, chief executive of RoslinCT, said: “GHO have a wealth of healthcare expertise which is key, as we look to drive global growth and expand our operations to meet rising international demand.”

Slaughter & May acted as legal adviser to GHO, and Alvarez and Marsal acted as both financial and tax adviser, Deloitte as structuring adviser, ClearView Healthcare Partners as commercial adviser, Dark Horse Consulting Group as Technical adviser and ERM as ESG adviser.

Torreya Partners (Europe) served as financial adviser to RoslinCT and Dentons provided legal advice.