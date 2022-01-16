Update:

AssetCo poised

Gilbert ready to confirm offer for River and Mercantile

| January 16, 2022
Martin Gilbert
Martin Gilbert: consolidation

Martin Gilbert’s AssetCo acquisitions vehicle is expected to formally lodge its offer for River and Mercantile this week following the withdrawal of a rival bidder.

Premier Miton dropped out of the race last week, leaving the field open for AssetCo with a clear run to bid for R&M in which it already owns just under 6% of the shares. The Takeover panel gave both firms an extended deadline of 18 January to make their intentions clear.

Mr Gilbert, co-founder of Aberdeen Asset Management and former chief executive of Standard Life Aberdeen, is deputy chairman of R&M and there is some operational overlap.

Last week, Premier Miton chief executive Mike O’Shea confirmed his company was withdrawing its interest and said: “We are most grateful to the board of RMG for their co-operation and assistance as we have assessed the merits of a possible transaction, especially so given the major changes ongoing in their business.”

Both bids were contingent on the sale of R&M’s fiduciary business to Schroders, which has since been successfully concluded.

Mr Gilbert is keen to build AssetCo into a new asset manager through consolidation and last May acquired Edinburgh-based Saracen Fund Managers in a cash and shares deal worth £2.75 million.

, , News - general, Deals & Enterprise, Finance & Law, Scotland, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

James Watt

Watt reignites talk of BrewDog listing on stock market

BrewDog has appointed a team of City advisers as it prepares for a long-rumoured listingRead More

Boris Johnson

Downing St held ‘wine time Fridays’ during lockdown

Downing Street staff are said to have held “wine-time” drinks gatherings on Friday evenings throughoutRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.