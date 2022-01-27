Gibson Kerr plans expansion from new base

Law

Partners: Lindsay Maclean, Scott and Fiona Rasmusen

Edinburgh law firm Gibson Kerr has combined its two city offices into one larger building as it handles an increase in business and prepares for a number of appointments.

The new base in Randolph Crescent is over four floors – more than double the size of the practice’s previous offices in India Street and Dundas Street.

Founded more than 100 years ago, the family, personal and property law firm will retain meeting facilities in Glasgow’s West George Street to service clients in the west of Scotland.

The firm was acquired by Scott and Fiona Rasmusen in 2005 and now has a 27-strong team of lawyers and support staff.

Ms Rasmusen, partner and head of family law, said: “Bringing all our services together and operating from one larger office streamlines our business, as well as being necessary to accommodate a series of new appointments and promotions and our expansion strategy.

“Our family and personal law departments have continued to perform strongly through the Coronavirus period and we expect these two areas to continue to grow, with increasing numbers of enquiries and revenue, while our property team is busier than ever.

“The location is ideal and sits in our traditional Edinburgh heartland which has served us so well over the years. We are delighted to be starting 2022 with fit-for-purpose premises which underscores our ambition to build our core services and our determination to service long-term clients and introduce new clients to the firm.”