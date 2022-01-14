GDP uplift may be temporary | Quiz and Currys update

Daily Business Live

9.30am: Markets looking both ways

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, says investors cannot make up their minds whether they’re worried about inflation and rising interest rates, or that they’re comfortable central banks can work their magic and get inflation under control.

“Fear has returned, with a miserable showing on Wall Street last night including a 2.5% drop in the tech-heavy Nasdaq index.

“That negativity spread to Asia where the leading indices in China and Japan were down 1% or more.

“In Europe, the Stoxx 50 was down 0.7% but the FTSE 100 managed to escape the pain and traded flat at 7,563. The UK market was propped up by gains in energy, healthcare and utilities.”

7am: GDP likely to slip after November gains

The UK economy grew beyond pre-Covid levels for the first time in November, up 0.9%, which was higher than economists’ expectations and meant the economy was 0.7% larger than in February 2020.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “It’s amazing to see the size of the economy back to pre-pandemic levels in November – a testament to the grit and determination of the British people.”

However, growth is likely to have slowed in December after the spread of Omicron and the introduction of Plan Bmeasures.

Alpesh Paleja, CBI lead economist, said: “While it’s good that economic growth picked up in November, the data has been overtaken by events. Activity is very likely to have taken a hit in December, as the spread of the Omicron variant and subsequent restrictions disrupted operations in certain sectors.

“As we kick off the new year, the near-term outlook is also clouded by additional challenges: shortages of labour – exacerbated by sickness absence, supply chain disruption and a cost of living crunch for households.”

Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce, added: “Stronger growth in November is likely to be followed by a modest fall in output in December and January, as consumer caution to socialise and spend, and mounting staff absences sparked by Omicron and Plan B limit activity.

“While the UK economy should rebound once Plan B measures are lifted, surging inflation and persistent supply chain disruption may mean that the UK’s economic growth prospects remain under pressure for much of 2022.”

7am: Spider Man helps Cineworld

Cineworld said the new Spider Man move had helped it generated positive cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2021.

7am: Currys’ customers enjoy reopening of stores

Currys chief executive Alex Baldock said the electrical concumer goods chain gained market share, improved customer satisfaction, traded profitably, and can look ahead with confidence.

“Customer demand for some tech was strong. This was a gamers’ Christmas, the year that virtual reality broke into the mainstream, and when consoles flew off the shelves. Oculus Quest 2 and PS5 were stars.

“Appliances large and small also enjoyed strong sales, as consumers continued to kit out their homes. Still, the overall UK Tech market was down (10)% compared to last year’s Peak period.

“Customers have enjoyed open stores again, our stronger online business, and how (more and more) we can give every customer the benefit of both stores and online.

“Meanwhile, further progress in credit and other services made us more customers for life – more customers who keep coming back. All this is on top of a much stronger balance sheet, and bodes well for our medium-term goals, for which we remain on track. We’re showing this confidence by starting £75m of share buybacks today.

The group expects to deliver full year adjusted PBT of around £155m.

7am: Quiz pleased with margins

Clothing retailer Quiz said total Group sales in December increased by 20%, or £1.4m, to £8.8m compared to December 2020, in line with the board’s expectations.

The group said it is pleased with the gross margins generated in during the period which are consistent with those generated in the same period in FY2019, prior to the impact of COVID-19.

Further to this positive momentum, total group revenues in the nine months to 31 December 2021 totalled £61.0 million, which represents an 88% increase on the £32.4 million generated in the equivalent period in FY2020.

7am: Bellway chairman

Bellway has appointed John Tutte as non-executive chairman Designate from 1 March. He will succeed Paul Hampden Smith, who will retire from the board following almost nine-years’ service as a non-executive director.

Mr Tutte has more than 40 years of housebuilding experience, principally through various senior roles at Redrow.

Global markets

Asian shares were hit by more hawkish remarks after US Federal Reserve officials intensified expectations that interest rates could rise as soon as March, leaving markets braced for tighter monetary conditions.

Japan’s Nikkei gave up 1.3% while South Korea’s Kopsi dropped 1.4% after the country’s central bank raised its benchmark rate 25 basis points to 1.25%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was off 0.9%.

Wall Street stocks fell back as investors digested the latest economic data including claims for unemployment benefits which unexpectedly jumped in the seven days ended 8 January but still remained low by historic standards and broadly in line with the pre-pandemic average of around 220,000.

At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.49% and the S&P 500 was 1.42% lower while the Nasdaq Composite slid 2.51%.

“It is rare to see the Nasdaq under so much pressure compared to other indices, but the continued pricing in of tighter policy points towards an ongoing move away from high-valuation growth names and towards less-exalted sectors,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

“Such a move should benefit the FTSE 100 overall, with its focus on raw materials firms that are less sensitive to inflation worries and on banks, where higher rates will come as a welcome change.”