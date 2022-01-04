French researchers find new IHU variant of Covid

Latest mutation

Marseille: location of new variant

French researchers have discovered a new Covid variant, seemingly originating in Cameroon, and have temporarily named it as ‘IHU’.

Nearly 12 cases of the variant were identified in Marseilles, with the first linked to a person who recently returned to France from a three-day trip to west Africa, and is reported to have been fully vaccinated.

The B.1.640.2, or IHU variant, was first identified by academics and scientists at France-based IHU Mediterranee Infection.

IHU has not yet been detected in another country and has not been labelled a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation.

The researchers said the new variant contains at least 46 more mutations than Omicron, which may make it more resistant to vaccines and more transmissible.

However, experts were quick to announce that just because a new variant had been discovered, that did not necessarily mean IHU will prove as infectious as other strains, including Omicron.

Professor Philippe Colson, head of the department at IHU institute that discovered the variant, confirmed the variant’s presence in France.

He said: “We indeed have several cases of this new variant in the Marseilles geographical area. We named it ‘variant IHU’. Two new genomes have just been submitted.”