Free lateral flow test kits ‘to be scrapped’

PM statement due

Lateral flow test kits may be restricted

Free lateral flow tests will be axed as Britain is told it needs to get used to living with Covid for at least another six years.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to outline the new message as part of the next phase in tackling the pandemic.

More than £6 billion of taxpayers money has been spent on mass testing using the lateral flow tests and the new plan could mean free tests being provided only in high-risk settings such as care homes, hospitals and schools, according to The Sunday Times.

Contact tracing by the NHS Test is also likely to be scaled back.

A senior Whitehall source told the paper: “I don’t think we are in a world where we can continue to hand out free lateral flow tests to everybody for evermore. It’s likely we will move to a scenario where there is less testing but where we have a capacity to ramp it up if necessary, such as in the winter.”

A decision to scrap free lateral flow tests would happen at a time when Covid cases reach record levels, with nearly 1.3 million confirmed infections in the past week across the UK.

The report comes days after the PM announced that from next week people who test positive on a lateral flow test will no longer be required to confirm their condition with a PCR test if they have no symptoms.