Forth Ports unveils senior leadership roles

Logistics

Forth Ports, which owns and operates eight commercial ports in the UK and is the country’s third largest port operator, has announced three new leadership roles.

David Webster, pictured, has been appointed as director of energy and will be responsible for integrating Forth Ports’ energy team in Scotland with a view to building on Forth Ports’ market position in the energy sector, and in particular, offshore renewables. He will retain his existing responsibilities as senior port manager responsible for the ports of Dundee and Leith.

Ross McKissock has been appointed as director of unitised, responsible for integrating the commercial team on unitised container and trailer cargo across the group and growing volume. He will retain his responsibilities for running London Container Terminal and will continue to report to Paul Dale, Asset & Site Director at the Port of Tilbury.

Derek Knox has been appointed head of operations Scottish Ports and will have strategic and operational responsibility for delivering quality performance and maximum efficiency across Forth Ports’ Scottish Ports. He will retain his specific responsibilities as senior port manager at the Port of Grangemouth and Forth Ports’ Fife ports, including the Port of Rosyth.

Charles Hammond, chief executive, said: “These new senior positions come at a key time when we are focusing our business on the important areas of offshore renewables, containerised cargo and a resilient supply chain.

“We are investing significantly across the business in these areas including our bespoke renewables hubs in Leith and Dundee and our freeport freight hub in the Thames”