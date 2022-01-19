Food testing firm EMS acquired by Cawood

Laboratory deal

EMS is involved in a range of testing

A microbiology and food testing laboratory in Linlithgow has been acquired by UK agriculture specialist Cawood.

Express Micro Science was set up in 2003 to undertake microbiological testing services for the food, leisure, agriculture and pharmaceutical industries to ensure products are safe for use and consumption. It clients include working with the likes of Lee’s, Tesco and Marks & Spencer.

Cawood said the deal will take it into a new market and extend its agri-food capability to the whole supply chain. EMS will operate as a division of Cawood, with staff and management moving across to the new owner.

Jennifer Newton, managing director of EMS, said: “Our businesses are totally aligned, both in our vision for the future and our culture and values. Becoming part of Cawood will allow us to grow and invest in our capabilities and capacity with the backing of the wider group.”

Simon Parrington, Cawood’s group chief executive said: “Both Cawood and our new parent company, Ensign Bickford-Industries, are ready to support and invest in EMS as it continues to grow.”

Cawood was advised on the deal by the corporate team at Addleshaw Goddard. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.