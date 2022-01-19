Five uncapped players in Scots’ Six Nations squad

Six Nations Championship

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter

Selection: Gregor Townsend (pic: SNS Group)

Gregor Townsend has named five uncapped players in his 39-man Scotland squad for the upcoming Guinness Six Nations Championship.

Glasgow Warriors’ Rory Darge, Edinburgh’s Ben Vellacott, Saracens’ Andy Christie and London Irish duo Ben White and Kyle Rowe have all been called up.

Christie represented Scotland at youth level, playing for the U16s and the 22-year-old has played with Saracens since 2018, becoming a prominent figure for the London side.

White, 23, signed for London Irish last year from Leicester Tigers and featured in their victory over Edinburgh Rugby last weekend. Rowe is also named in the squad having impressed in the Premiership this season, notably scoring a hat-trick against Saracens and was previously a member of the Scotland 7s and U20s teams.

Following his memorable debut against England last year, Bath centre Cameron Redpath has recovered from injury and will once again be in contention ahead of the Six Nations opener.

During the Autumn Nations Cup, Ewan Ashman, Jamie Hodgson, Josh Bayliss, Javan Sebastian, Pierre Schoeman, Rufus McLean and Sione Tuipulotu all received their first Scotland caps and are included once again.

The squad will meet up at Oriam on Monday for a training camp before reconvening the following week ahead of the opening match against England at Murrayfield on Saturday, 5 February.

“When you look through the squad this is the most competitive I’ve seen it in so many areas and that’s testament to the strength and depth we have,” said Townsend.

“We are able to call-up several new players into the squad such as Andy Christie, Kyle Rowe and Ben White. We have been aware of all of the uncapped players for a while now and recently they have all experienced a breakthrough in terms of their performances at club level.

“A key part of the squad selection was rewarding form and that definitely applies to Ben Vellacott and Rory Darge who have been excellent for their clubs this season.

“We’re delighted to be able to include Cameron Redpath in the squad after missing the last few months with injury. He managed to get a game under his belt prior to the squad selection so we’ll see how he performs for Bath and in our training over the next couple of weeks.”

Scotland squad:

Forwards

Ewan Ashman – Sale Sharks – 2 caps, Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby – 2 caps, Jamie Bhatti – Glasgow Warriors – 22 caps, Magnus Bradbury – Edinburgh Rugby – 14 caps, Andy Christie – Saracens – uncapped, Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors – 21 caps, Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors – uncapped, Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors – 17 caps, Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors – 42 caps, Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby – 48 caps, Jonny Gray – Exeter Chiefs – 64 caps, Nick Haining – Edinburgh Rugby – 10 caps, Jamie Hodgson – Edinburgh Rugby – 3 caps, Stuart McInally – Edinburgh Rugby – 43 caps, WP Nel – Edinburgh Rugby – 43 caps, Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby – 31 caps, Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby – 4 caps, Javan Sebastian – Scarlets – 1 cap, Sam Skinner – Exeter Chiefs – 15 caps, Rory Sutherland – Worcester Warriors – 16 caps, George Turner – Glasgow Warriors – 20 caps, Hamish Watson – Edinburgh Rugby – 45 caps.

Backs

Mark Bennett – Edinburgh Rugby – 22 caps, Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby – 22 caps, Chris Harris – Gloucester Rugby – 31 caps, Stuart Hogg – Exeter Chiefs – 88 caps – Captain, Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints – 5 caps, Sam Johnson – Glasgow Warriors – 21 caps, Blair Kinghorn – Edinburgh Rugby – 28 caps, Rufus McLean – Glasgow Warriors – 2 caps, Ali Price – Glasgow Warriors – 46 caps, Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby – 1 cap, Kyle Rowe – London Irish – uncapped, Finn Russell – Racing 92 – 58 caps, Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors – 3 caps, Sione Tuipulotu- Glasgow Warriors – 1 cap, Duhan van der Merwe – Worcester Warriors – 13 caps, Ben Vellacott – Edinburgh Rugby – uncapped, Ben White – London Irish – uncapped.