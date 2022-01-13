Five sports to share £2.55m of Covid funding from Holyrood

Financial aid

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Aid: Football is to receive £1.79m of Scottish Government funding (pic: SNS Group)

More than £2.5 million of Scottish Government support is to be shared by five professional sports to help them cope with losses incurred during Covid-19 restrictions.

£2.55m of the £5m announced by Holyrood earlier this month will be shared by football (£1.79m), ice hockey (£350,000), horse racing (£265,000), rugby (£125,000) and basketball £20,000.

The money will cover up to 75% of losses felt after the Omicron outbreak which saw outdoor attendances limited to 500 from Boxing Day, with the number of fans seated at indoor sports capped at 200.

The popular New Year’s Day race meeting at Musselburgh, and a host of Premiership football fixtures, were among the events affected and Sports Minister Maree Todd said: “This funding will help to ensure clubs are able to bridge the gap in revenue as spectators return safely to sports events in larger numbers when these restrictions are eased next week.

“This government has pledged to provide funding to support organisations affected by the necessary measures to keep us all safe and these allocations show we are doing this.”

Should additional restrictions see further significant financial impacts, then more funding from the £5m may be allocated.

The Scottish FA and SPFL will determine how much of the cash allocated to football will be given to each club.

Ice hockey, which has three professional clubs in Glasgow, Dundee and Fife, and basketball clubs affected will receive their funding directly from sportscotland. The other sports will see the funding provided to governing bodies who will distribute it to members.

The restrictions on outdoor attendances are lifted on Monday, Celtic hosting Hibs in a league clash at Celtic Parkas the top flight returns to action.