Fife web firm helped score ScotWind bids

Evaluation platform

Brian Horisk: complex project

A Fife web consultancy played a small but crucial part in determining the multi-billion pound winners in the ScotWind Leasing programme.

Horisk Leslie Development helped Crown Estate Scotland (CES) put together the all-important evaluation platform used to score bids from companies wanting to lease areas of Scotland’s seabed for offshore wind farms.

The Cupar firm won the tender process to develop the platform and drew on Its experience of developing online systems to handle complex data.

CES had a complex model to score bids developed using Microsoft Excel but needed an online system to allow bids to be compared, data to be checked across them, give access to expert reviewers across the globe and provide workflow tools to manage the scoring process.

Speaking about Horisk’s role, Scott Ross, offshore wind leasing coordinator at Crown Estate Scotland, said: “We set Horisk a complicated task and they were diligent in understanding our requirements and producing a product which exceeded our initial brief.”

Director Brian Horisk, said: We are pleased to have played our small part in the ScotWind project, which is of such vital importance to meeting Scotland’s climate change targets.

“The ScotWind Evaluation Platform was a significant, complex project which needed to be delivered in a relatively tight timescale.”