Fife ready to take plastic recycling title

Facility opens

New plant will recycle 15,000 tonnes of plastic waste each year

Fife is ready to claim itself as the first place in the world where all plastic waste can be recycled when a new centre opens in Glenrothes.

Yes Recycling and Fife council’s arms length waste body Cireco have developed a process for recycling all kinds of flexible plastics such as bread bags and other food packaging.

Because it will take all types of plastic it will make recycling easier and is therefore expected to boost recycling rates.

Buckinghamshire-based firm Yes Recycling is completing work on the new recycling centre at Whitehill Industrial Estate in Glenrothes. It is due to open in the spring.

The plant will recycle 15,000 tonnes of low-grade post-consumer plastic each year which will be processed into pellets and flake, with residual waste used to develop a new generation of high-strength eco-sheet, an alternative to plywood.

Director Omer Kutluoglu said: “Fife Council will be the first place in the world, I think, where residents can put every bit of plastic into their bin and it will all be recycled here in Fife.

Supermarket chain Morrisons and the food and drink company Nestlé have invested in the facility. Circular economy agency Zero Waste Scotland has also supported the technology with two large grants.

Others involved in the project include Scottish Development International, Scottish Enterprise, InvestFife, Business Gateway Fife and Ecosurety.

David Gunn, recycling improvement fund manager at Zero Waste Scotland, said this is the first project in Scotland of its kind.

“We hope to see it replicated. We look forward to working with organisations across the country to bring forward more projects like this, which will help meet recycling and net zero targets.”