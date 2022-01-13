Festive boost for M&S and Tesco | Wood unit sale | Persimmon CFO

Daily Business Live

8.15am: Vessels firm acquired

Partners Group, a global private markets firm, is acquiring North Star, an Aberdeen-based operator of specialised vessels, from Basalt Infrastructure Partners.

7am: Strong Christmas for M&S

Marks & Spencer reported its highest ever Christmas food sales as more customers used the stores for their every day shopping.

Food has maintained its momentum, outperforming the market over both 12 and 24 months, it said in a trading update.

Chief executive Steve Rowe said trading across the group over the Christmas period has been strong, with Clothing & Home delivering growth for the second successive quarter.

“The market continues to be impacted by the headwinds and tailwinds that we reported in the first half, but I remain encouraged that our transformation plan is now driving improved performance,” he said.

Food sales increased 12.4%, with sales excluding hospitality and franchise up 16.4%. Retail parks and Simply Food stores continued to outperform. Although not included in these numbers, M&S products performed strongly on Ocado.com, representing c.30% of baskets in December.

Clothing & Home sales increased 3.2%. Full price sales grew by 45%, reducing the amount of product sold on promotion by 66% and stock into sale by 21% compared to 2019/20. Online sales continued to be strong, with growth of 50.8% supported by substantial expansion of in-store fulfilment. Store sales were down 10.8% on 2019/20 with retail parks up, continuing to outperform stores in city centres.

International sales increased 5.1%, with online sales more than doubling. Performance was driven by Clothing & Home growth in the Republic of Ireland and key markets such as India after Covid related restrictions were eased. In addition, there was strong growth through online marketplaces and in franchise shipments to the Middle East.

7am: Tesco up at Christmas

Tesco reported a 2.7% rise in like-for-like sales for its core UK and Ireland grocery business during the six weeks to 8 January compared to the same period last year.

It raised its profit outlook for the second time in four months as a result of the performance, saying it now expected to deliver retail operating profits for the year to February slightly above the top-end of its previous £2.5bn-2.6bn range.

Edinburgh-based Tesco Bank saw sales up 33.6%, driven by the full ownership of Tesco Underwriting this year. Excluding Tesco Underwriting, sales declined 5.9% due to reduced income from lower unsecured lending balances YoY.

7am: Wood to sell consulting business

Wood Group says that following a review announced in November it will sell Built Environment business and this process is underway. A sales agreement is expected to be announced in Q2.

The group said it expects activity levels to improve in 2022 across the company.

“We have seen good momentum in order in-take in the fourth quarter of 2021, including an improvement in Projects. We expect our order book at 31 December 2021 to be significantly higher than 31 December 2020 with growth in all business units. Growth is most notable across conventional energy and built environment.”

7am: Persimmon hires CFO

House builder Persimmon has appointed Jason Windsor as chief financial officer who joins from Aviva where he was group chief financial officer since 2019 and previously chief financial officer of both its UK Insurance and UK Life businesses.

He is expected to join in the summer and will succeed Mike Killoran, who announced in July last year that he would be retiring in mid-January 2022 after more than 25 years with the group.

In a trading update it said Persimmon said it expects group revenue of £3.61bn for the year to the end of December (2020: £3.33bn).

The group delivered 2,533 new homes to its housing association partners representing 17.4% of total homes delivered, an increase from 16.3% in the previous year.

“The longer term fundamentals of the housing market remain positive with resilient consumer confidence, demand continuing to outstrip supply across the UK and good levels of mortgage availability.”

Global markets

London is expected to consolidate on this week’s gains which saw the FTSE 100 close to its highest point for almost two years, despite inflationary pressures.

Asian shares were dragged lower by weakness in Chinese economic data although investors seemed relieved that US inflation at 7% was not hot enough to force even faster monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The Fed chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that despite inflation hitting its highest for 40 years it was running “above target” and that the US economy no longer needed “or wants the very accommodative policies we have had in place.”

However, fears that the surge would mean the Fed accelerating its tightening programme were not realised and US markets eventually closed higher.

Markets in the US will be keeping one eye on Boris Johnson following his House of Commons statement yesterday, while updates were due from a number of key retailers.