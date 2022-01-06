Ferrier to face trial over alleged Covid breach

Court hearing

By a Daily Business reporter |

Trial: Margaret Ferrier

Margaret Ferrier, the suspended SNP MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, will stand trial in August to face charges that she travelled to various locations knowing she had symptoms of coronavirus.

The prosecution states that Ms Ferrier, 61, culpably and recklessly booked a test for Covid 19, stating in the booking application that she had symptoms of the disease.

The charge claims she was told to self-isolate and wilfully exposed people to the risk of infection, illness and death by making a number of journeys and visiting various venues between 26 and 29 September 2020.

The alleged journeys took place throughout Glasgow and the surrounding areas as well as to and from London, including Euston station and the Houses of Parliament, and that she made a return journey to Glasgow by train.

Ms Ferrier, who entered a plea of not guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court, was granted bail ahead of the trial on 15 August, with the case expected to last for four or five days. A pre-trial hearing was set for June.

She referred herself to the police and the parliamentary commissioner for standards and was immediately suspended from her party after the alleged rule-breaking came to light.