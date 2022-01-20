Eye care firm hires new CEO ahead of US launch

Funds raised

Craig Robertson takes on a new role

Retinal imaging company Epipole has hired a new CEO as it prepares for the launch of its product in the US.

The Fife-based company has raised £1.3m to build sales of its handheld device which enables clinicians to scan the retina using real-time video.

Conal Harte

Epipole has appointed experienced med-tech executive Conal Harte as CEO from Össur, a global orthopaedics company, where he served as managing director in emerging markets.

Mr Harte replaces founder Craig Robertson, who becomes chief technology officer where he will develop further applications for Epipole’s patented technology.

Following the latest round of investment, the company has launched a recruitment drive in the US to support its product launch in the States.

The investment was led by Greenwood Way Capital and supported by Scottish Enterprise. Epipole was advised by Catherine Feechan, a partner at law firm Davidson Chalmers Stewart.